How Shubman Gill's one advice changed life of Mohali youngster Kirandeep Singh?

Sometimes even the smallest of the advices can be life changing. Born in Cholta Kalan, small rural village located near the town of Kharar in the Mohali district of Punjab, Kirandeep Singh started playing cricket with tennis ball at the age of seven or eight.

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A regular in tennis ball cricket, Kirandeep started playing at the government school ground and went on to make a reputation for himself as one of the known players in the area. But Kirandeep lacked mentorship and guidance.

Life turned 360 degree for Kirandeep after his sudden meeting with Shubman Gill. It was in 2025, Kirandeep came into Shubman's attention. He had gone to Mohali for practice when he came to know that the Indian Test and ODI captain is also around. Shubman was quick to spot the talent.

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"He said, 'You are bowling really well.' I told him that I was playing tennis-ball cricket," recalled Kirandeep. “He then said, 'You shouldn't play tennis-ball cricket anymore. From now on, you have to play with a leather ball.' He told me to stop playing tennis-ball cricket and said, 'If you ever need anything, just let us know.'” Since then, there was no looking back for Kirandeep.

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The two later crossed paths at the Mullanpur International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the 20-year-old got the opportunity to bowl to the Indian captain for the first time.

Kirandeep Singh struggles bears fruit Coming from a middle-class family with financial strains, Kirandeep never got a proper cricket training. In fact, the roof of Kirandeep's house isn't even permanent. But his dreams were always big. “There was a time when were struggled a lot with food and nutrition. I went through a lot of struggles in life. I ever worked as an umpire to support my diet and expenses,” he said.

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Kirandeep's struggles bore fruit when Fazilka Falcons bought him for ₹20,000 at the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 auction. Interestingly, Kirandeep will be playing under Shubman in the franchise. Kirandeep now has the perfect platform to put Shubman's words into action.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma embraces captaincy challenge at Sher-E-Punjab T20 League

“When someone like Shubman Gill believes in you and gives you advice, it gives you a lot of confidence. His words have motivated me to work harder and keep improving. Now that I have the opportunity to play alongside him, I want to learn as much as possible and prove that his faith in me was justified,” Kirandeep said.

Opportunity bigger than money Kirandeep never imagined he would get such a big opportunity so early. "I never imagined that I would get an opportunity like this so early in my career. The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a big platform for me, and I want to make the most of it. I know there will be pressure, but I am looking forward to the challenge,” he added. Notably, he is yet to play for Punjab.

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Being part of Fazilka Falcons will also give Kirandeep the chance to learn closely from Gill and other experienced players in the squad. “Playing alongside experienced players is a great learning opportunity. I want to observe how they prepare, how they handle pressure and how they approach different situations in a match.

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Despite being bought for just ₹20000, Kirandeep, the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is therefore about much more than simply making his debut. It is an opportunity to turn recognition into performance and take another step towards establishing himself in Punjab cricket. The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League begins on August 30.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in