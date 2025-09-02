How to buy India vs Pakistan tickets in Asia Cup 2025 online? How much a IND vs PAK ticket would cost? A buying guide

With just a week left for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, fans can now secure their tickets including the India vs Pakistan high-octane clash from 6:30 PM IST (5 PM Gulf Standard Time) through Platinumlist. According to a Gulf News report, organisers confirmed the release of a few standalone India vs Pakistan tickets, along with three new package options for the other games in the September 9-28 tournament.
Earlier, the organisers had announced the sale of IND vs PAK tickets only as a part of a seven-match package, which is still alive on the ticket-booking website. With the option of buying standalone tickets, it gives the fans a flexibility to chose from group-stage action, Super Four stage or the final. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are hosting all the games.
Meanwhile, the cost for a single India vs Pakistan match ticket will be announced shortly. The sales of stadium box office tickets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be announced on a later date. Fans can purchase online tickets at https://platinumlist.net/.
Package 1 ( ₹11390 or AED 475): Three Group A fixtures – India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and India vs Pakistan.
Package 2 (AED 525 or ₹12589): Three Super Four encounters – B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, and A1 vs B2.
Package 3 (AED 525 or ₹12589): Two Super Four matches - A2 vs B2, A1 vs B1 - and the final.
To buy tickets for the Asia Cup 2025, one need login at Platinumlist first and chose the venue on the website. After selecting the venue, one can select the choice of matches, followed by selection of seats (can also use the stadium map for better understanding). It will then direct you to the payment gateway. Upon completion of payment, fans will get an email of the confirmation of the ticket purchase. It must be noted that one can spend a maximum of 15 minutes for purchase of tickets at one go.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|September 9
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 10
|India vs UAE
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 11
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 12
|Pakistan vs Oman
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 13
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 14
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 15
|UAE vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|5:30 PM
|September 15
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 16
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 17
|Pakistan vs UAE
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 18
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 19
|India vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 20
|B1 vs B2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 21
|A1 vs A2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 23
|A2 vs B1
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 24
|A1 vs B2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 25
|A2 vs B2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 26
|A1 vs B1
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 28
|Final
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
