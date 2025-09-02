Subscribe

How to buy India vs Pakistan tickets in Asia Cup 2025 online? How much a IND vs PAK ticket would cost? A buying guide

With just a week to go before the Asia Cup 2025, here's a complete guide to how to buy tickets for the continental showpiece, including the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Sep 2025, 05:39 PM IST
The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
With just a week left for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, fans can now secure their tickets including the India vs Pakistan high-octane clash from 6:30 PM IST (5 PM Gulf Standard Time) through Platinumlist. According to a Gulf News report, organisers confirmed the release of a few standalone India vs Pakistan tickets, along with three new package options for the other games in the September 9-28 tournament.

Earlier, the organisers had announced the sale of IND vs PAK tickets only as a part of a seven-match package, which is still alive on the ticket-booking website. With the option of buying standalone tickets, it gives the fans a flexibility to chose from group-stage action, Super Four stage or the final. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are hosting all the games.

Meanwhile, the cost for a single India vs Pakistan match ticket will be announced shortly. The sales of stadium box office tickets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be announced on a later date. Fans can purchase online tickets at https://platinumlist.net/.

How the Asia Cup 2025 new packages look like?

Package 1 ( 11390 or AED 475): Three Group A fixtures – India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and India vs Pakistan.

Package 2 (AED 525 or 12589): Three Super Four encounters – B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, and A1 vs B2.

Package 3 (AED 525 or 12589): Two Super Four matches - A2 vs B2, A1 vs B1 - and the final.

How to buy Asia Cup 2025 tickets?

To buy tickets for the Asia Cup 2025, one need login at Platinumlist first and chose the venue on the website. After selecting the venue, one can select the choice of matches, followed by selection of seats (can also use the stadium map for better understanding). It will then direct you to the payment gateway. Upon completion of payment, fans will get an email of the confirmation of the ticket purchase. It must be noted that one can spend a maximum of 15 minutes for purchase of tickets at one go.

Asia Cup 2025 revised complete schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
September 9Afghanistan vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 10India vs UAEDubai8:00 PM
September 11Bangladesh vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 12Pakistan vs OmanDubai8:00 PM
September 13Bangladesh vs Sri LankaAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 14India vs PakistanDubai8:00 PM
September 15UAE vs OmanAbu Dhabi5:30 PM
September 15Sri Lanka vs Hong KongDubai8:00 PM
September 16Bangladesh vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 17Pakistan vs UAEDubai8:00 PM
September 18Sri Lanka vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 19India vs OmanAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 20B1 vs B2Dubai8:00 PM
September 21A1 vs A2Dubai8:00 PM
September 23A2 vs B1Abu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 24A1 vs B2Dubai8:00 PM
September 25A2 vs B2Dubai8:00 PM
September 26A1 vs B1Dubai8:00 PM
September 28FinalDubai8:00 PM
 
 
