How to control MS Dhoni? Here comes Surykumar Yadav’s reply ahead of CSK vs Mumbai IPL 2025 match

Suryakumar Yadav was dumbstruck when he faced an unusual question ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings.

At first, he thought the reporter was asking him about “controlling umpires”. Then, it was clarified that the reporter was referring a certain “uncapped” player called MS Dhoni. Yadav’s first reaction was an animated laughter.

will captain Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 opener as Hardik Pandya serves a one-match ban due to last season’s over-rate offence.

“Has anyone ever been able to control him (for) so many years?” SKY asked with laughter.

“It’s always an excitement when you come to Chennai, when you watch him come out of the dressing room, it’s always a good thing,” said a smiling SKY.

He added that Dhoni remains a constant source of learning and he’s excited to lead against him.

“We’ve learnt so many things from him. We still learn. Whenever we get an opportunity, we chat with him. “So, I’m really excited to see him again tomorrow, but from the other side. I’m leading against him. So, it’s a good challenge,” he added.

“Uncapped player!” Surya laughed again.

Gavaskar on MS Dhoni Sunil Gavaskar earlier spoke about the speculation around Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2025

“Every time people question MS Dhoni, he proves them wrong. Don’t doubt his ability. Even at this age, he’s hitting sixes not just past the boundary but into the stands during practice. Age is just a number when it comes to Dhoni," Sunil Gavaskar said on JioHotstar.

Ahead of the CSK vs MI match in Chepauk, Dhoni himself spoke about it.

“I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me,” he added.

MS Dhoni in IPL MS Dhoni is one of the very few players who have played in all IPL seasons so far.

MS Dhoni’s IPL career is nothing short of legendary. In 264 matches, he has scored 5,243 runs at an average of 39.13 and a strike rate of 137.54. With 24 fifties, 363 fours, and 252 sixes, he remains one of the most impactful finishers.