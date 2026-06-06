How to watch India vs Afghanistan Test today? Check preview, live-streaming details, head-to-head and more

India and Afghanistan face off in a one-off Test match starting today, 6 June. The venue is the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (Mohali), New Chandigarh.

This is the stadium's first-ever Test match. Until last week, it hosted IPL 2026 matches for the Punjab Kings. Now, it has shed its colourful IPL identity and donned Test whites.

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It is not part of the World Test Championship cycle. However, head coach Gautam Gambhir has made clear India will not take it lightly.

India captain Shubman Gill leads the side while KL Rahul replaces Rishabh Pant as the deputy. The match starts at 9:30 AM.

India last played a Test in November 2025, against South Africa. That is a significant gap ahead of this fixture. Making things harder, this match comes just six days after the IPL 2026 final.

Eight of the 15 squad members featured in that final. They must now reset their bodies and adjust from white-ball to red-ball cricket.

The last time India faced such a short turnaround was in 2010. That year, they switched formats quickly before facing Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup.

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Head-to-Head India and Afghanistan have met only once in Test cricket. That match was played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in June 2018. India batted first and posted a commanding total of 474.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 109 in their first innings. They fared only marginally better in the follow-on, scoring 103.

India won by an innings and 262 runs. Shikhar Dhawan was named Player of the Match for his 96-ball 107. India lead the all-time Test head-to-head record 1-0.

India's Recent Test Matches India's 2025 Test calendar was mixed. They started the year with a 6-wicket defeat to Australia in Sydney in January. The England tour mid-year produced contrasting results across five Tests.

India lost the first Test at Leeds by 5 wickets and the third at Lord's by 22 runs. They bounced back to win the second Test in Birmingham by 336 runs. The fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw. India won the fifth and final Test at The Oval by 6 runs.

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India dominated against the West Indies at home. They won in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs, then won in Delhi by 7 wickets.

Their most recent Tests came against South Africa. South Africa won both, by 30 runs at Eden Gardens and by 408 runs in Guwahati.

India vs Afghanistan: How to Watch The India vs Afghanistan Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website. The match starts at 9:30 AM each day.

Squads India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel (WK).

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Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.