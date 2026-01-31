How to watch Pakistan vs Australia 2nd T20I in India? Live streaming info across globe, PAK vs AUS probable XIs & more

Having lost the first game tamely, Austraia would like to bring their campaign back on track when they take on Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Batting first, Pakistan huffed and puffed to put a respectable 168/8 in 20 overs.
On a tough batting track, which assisted the spinners, Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed did the trick for Pakistan as Australia kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The Men in Green were able to restrict Australia 22 runs short of the target and take 1-0 series lead in a three-match tourney.
In the second game, Mitchell Marsh is likely to make a comeback after missing the first game due to jetlag. Travis Head led the side in the absence of Marsh in the first T20I. Adam Zampa, who too four wickets in the first game, once again will play a crucial role.
For Pakistan, the spotlight will be on Babar Azam, who managed just 24 runs in the first game, and Sahibzada Farhan. The left-hander opener was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the previous game and would be eager to give his a flying start at the top of the order along with Ayub.
Date: January 31
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore
Time: 4:30 PM IST
With a win in the first game, Pakistan reduced the deficit to 13-14 as far as the head-to-head record against Australia is concerned in T20Is. One game ended in no result while one ended in a tie.
Pakistan's cricket matches are not being televised in India due to the strained political relations between the two countries. No live streaming are also available.
|Region
|Broadcaster/Streaming Platform
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Bangladesh
|T Sports
|MENA (Middle East)
|Cricbuzz
|North America (USA/Canada)
|Willow TV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports (TV), Tamasha, Tapmad, and Myco (Streaming)
|United Kingdom
|PCB Live
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed.
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa.