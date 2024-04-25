How Vijay Mallya bought Anil Kumble for RCB during IPL 2008 auctions, 'Nobody is touching him'
Spin legend Anil Kumble, who achieved stratospheric heights in cricket in national colours while also plying his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL), shared memories from the time when he was signed on to feature for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by Vijay Mallya
Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble recently shared the memory of how Vijay Mallya, the former owner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was adamant of bringing the spin legend into his team during the inauguaral season of Indian Premiere League (IPL 2008).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message