How Virat Kohli videos on YouTube helped Australia A's Nathan McSweeney counter India A's spin challenge

Australia 'A' batter Nathan McSweeney says observing and learning from Virat Kohli's handling of spinners through YouTube videos was one of the major reasons why he succeeded in the just-concluded three-match one-day series against India A. The 27-year-old McSweeney, who scored 194 runs in three matches with one century, was named player of the series. Australia A won the three-match series 2-1.

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"Obviously coming to India as an Australian, it's a heavy spin focus and you try and work hard and watch the great Indian players on how they play spin," McSweeney said after the third match which India won by 49 runs.

"Virat Kohli on YouTube, trying to study how he goes about it, Steve Smith, other Australians that have come over and done really well. So there's plenty of analysts and, yeah, I guess data that were given as well. So it's nice to action that out in the middle and execute it fairly well."

India - Tough place to play cricket Australia won the first two matches by 125 and 69 runs respectively. McSweeney captained the visiting side in the second match. "(It's) very pleasing to come over here in new conditions and spend some time in the middle is always nice. And a series win in India is no easy feat by any international team coming over.

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"It's a very tough place to come and play cricket against tough competition always. So, yeah, well done to our boys and it's nice to get the series win," said the South Australian, who has played three Tests, all against India, in 2024.

Asked about the difference between his approach in the multi-day and one-day series, he said, “I think I missed out in the first innings of a couple of those games and we saw anyone that watched the four-day stuff, as the game went on, it got really hard to bat.”

India won the two-match unofficial Test series 1-0, with the second match being a drawn affair. McSweeney made 0, 35, 34 and 36 in the four innings.

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"I think I got a couple of 30s in the second innings of both those games, but I think where it counts, especially playing cricket in India, is in that first innings of long-form cricket.

"If you can make a big score there, not only is it probably easier for batting, but it also sets up your team to win the game. So coming back here, hopefully I get another opportunity, I'll be really trying to focus on that."