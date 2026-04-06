How Virat Kohli's slight tweak in technique benefited the RCB batter? Ex-teammates explain amid strong start in IPL 2026

Former India cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Irfan Pathan observed that Virat Kohli has slightly tweaked his technique over the past couple of years amid the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter's strong and positive start in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Having finished with 657 runs in the last season, Kohli started with an unbeaten 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener.

However, Kohli was dismissed for 28 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Ashwin, who had played alongside Kohli for the national team across formats, opined that the right-hander has moved away from his controlled approach in 2024 to a more dynamic style at present, which is helping the RCB batter to play shots more freely.

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According to Ashwin, Kohli's change in technique is allowing the latter to move his bat with more freedom, thus enabling the former India captain to be in a better position and play more aggressive shots. “Virat was still playing Test cricket in 2024. He was very still, the bat wouldn’t move much,” Ashwin said while speaking on 'Champions vali Commentary' on JioStar.

"But now, here in 2026, the bat is down initially and later he brings it up, which we call potential energy, or the constant movement of the bat, and he is getting into lovely positions. In 2024, his head was so still that even the movement of his feet was balanced, because he was still playing Test cricket then. In 2026, since he doesn’t play Test cricket anymore, he doesn’t have to control his hands as much and is letting them go, going for more shots."

Irfan Pathan weighs on Virat Kohli's SR With more time for recovery after quitting two formats for the Indian team, Kohli now plays only in the ODIs, with his focus firmly on the 2027 World Cup in Africa. Not only it allows Kohli to recover fully, but also helps the talismanic batter to remain mentally fresh all the time. To add more to that, the extended break also allows Kohli on top his game even in the gruelling two-month long IPL, which he has been playing since 2008.

Echoing Ashwin's remarks Pathan described how Kohli's small change has helped him in his strike rate. “Because of that back-lift, he is getting that momentum, more power, and that is why the strike rate has gone up,” said Pathan on the same show.

"When you are standing still in the prelude, before the bowler bowls, you don’t get the momentum that you want to create to go for big shots. But when you bring the bat down, then up again, you already have that momentum," he added.