Blow for India ahead of ICC Women's World Cup as Yastika Bhatia ruled out; BCCI names uncapped Assam star as replacement

The BCCI has named uncapped Assam cricketer Uma Chetry as replacement on Thursday after Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, both starting later this month. The development came after Bhatia sustained a knee injury during India women's ongoing preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam.

“Yastika Bhatia sustained an injury to her left knee during India’s preparatory camp in Vizag. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Yastika Bhatia’s progress and the team wishes Yastika Bhatia a speedy recovery,” the BCCI said in a statement. Having made his ODI debut in 2021, Bhatia initially started as a opener.

However, the emergence of Pratika Rawal at the top, cost her place in the Indian playing XI since October last year. In fact, Bhatia didn't play a single ODI in 2025. She was picked in the squad as a second-choice wicketkeeper to Richa Ghosh, owing to her solid performances for India A against Australia A recently.

Meanwhile, Chetry will no longer be a part of India A squad, which is scheduled to take part in a warm-up match in the Women's World Cup. The Assamese cricketer, who has played only seven T20Is so far, will now be a part of the India squad for the Australia series and the World Cup.

India women will play three ODIs against Australia women on September 14, 17 and 20. The first two games will be played in Chandigarh while New Delhi will host the third encounter. India start their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign against Sri Lanka on September 30.

India updated squad for Women’s World Cup 2025 Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)