Huge relief for Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir after BCCI's huge update on Rishabh Pant; ‘will be available to bat’

In a huge relief for Indian captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant has been cleared to bat in the ongoing fourth Test against England by the BCCI medical team on Thursday, despite the Indian vice-captain suffering a toe fracture. The Indian vice-captain suffered a blow on his toe off Chris Woakes on the opening day of the fourth Test, while trying a reverse sweep off the England seamer.

Immediate visuals showed the 27-year-old grimacing in pain with the area on his right foot just above the little finger swelling up and bloodied. Pant couldn't stand on his foot and had to be taken off in a golf cart for scans. Although initial media reports stated that Pant is likely to be out for at least six weeks, BCCI's update came as a sigh of relief for the Indian team management and his fans.

"Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements," BCCI said in a statement on X.

