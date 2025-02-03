Hungary vs Malta Live Score: Match 1 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

Hungary vs Malta Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025. Match will start on 03 Feb 2025 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta
Hungary squad -
Chris Dowle, Gabor Torok, Usman Muhammad, Zahir Safi, Abbas Ghani, Abhitesh Prashar, Sheikh Rasik, Ximus du Plooy, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Tejendra Valivarthi, Amal Jacob, Khushal Gabhane, Matthew Ainsworth, Muhammad Saqlain, Sandeep Mohandas
Malta squad -
Adhith Rajan, Affy Khan, Basil George, Chanjal Sudarsanan, Darshit Patankar, Gopal Thakur, Jaspal Singh, Niyas Muhammad, Sobu George, Varun Prasath, Vidusha Rashmika, Rockey Dianish, Shrijay Patel, Amar Sharma, David Marks, Eldhose Mathew, Pintu Ghosh, Waseem Abbas
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025
Hungary vs Malta Match Details
Match 1 of Malta T20I Tri-Series, 2025 between Hungary and Malta to be held at Marsa Sports Club, Marsa, Malta at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.