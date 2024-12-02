‘India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao’, Shoaib Akhtar makes huge statement amidst ICC Champions Trophy chaos

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar made a staggering claim that the hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was pre-decided. Akhtar's comments come amidst the Champions Trophy chaos that has been going on for about a month following BCCI's denial to send the Indian team to Pakistan over security reasons for the mega event in February-March.

The PCB delegation were recently in Dubai for an emergency meeting with the ICC on the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule. The BCCI had already informed the ICC about their denial to travel to Pakistan following their government's non-clearance.

It was reported that the ICC meeting lasted only ‘15 minutes’ on Friday (November 29). Reports came out the next day that the PCB has agreed to the hybrid model but on one condition that ICC events till 2031 will have to be followed in the same way.

Earlier, PCB were adamant in hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan but eventually had to bow down after they were on the verge of losing the hosting rights which would have cost the Pakistan Cricket Board financially.

Speaking to a Pakistani media channel, Akhtar gave a balanced view on the Champions Trophy before revealing the million-dollar truth. “In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there,” Akhtar continued.

"My belief has always been: go to India and defeat them there—India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier," added the former Pakistan pacer.

Akhtar acknowledges PCB's stance Prior to that Akhtar also acknowledged PCB's stance on hosting the Champions Trophy 2025. "You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine—we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable.

"They should have maintained a strong position—why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That’s a good call," he said.

