Hyundai Motor India Ltd has signed on two more women cricketers -- Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh Thakur -- to its roster of brand ambassadors. Bhatia and Thakur will join Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The company said it recognises these women as rising sport stars and that they will be a catalyst in this women’s cricket calendar of 2023. For this, it has announced the next edition of its ‘The Drive Within’ campaign with the five women cricketers. While the company has not launched any advertising campaign for the same, yet, it said it shares synergy with the company’s core fundamentals as it dives further to understand the perseverance and the grit of these path-breaking players.

It celebrates world-renowned women cricketers and is a testament to years of gruelling training and hardships. The five individual stories will demonstrate their motivation and serve as a platform for encouraging budding sports talent in the country to win more accolades for India.

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer for the company said, “The company affiliates with our country’s sports spirit with a strong resolve to support the upcoming talent in the country. Athletes throughout the world are empowered by conviction and determination and they put in years of arduous training to become the best contenders at a global level. Driven by the same spirit within our organization, we aim to provide the best experience to our customers with our world-class products and future mobility solutions. The campaign which launched in 2022, has been an expression to bring forward the authentic narratives of Indian women cricketers and highlight their drive for victory so as to foster the spirit of sportsmanship across the country.“

Yastika Bhatia said: “It is a matter of sheer pride and honour to be their brand ambassador. I look forward to being part of the family and tagging along with their growth journey."

Last week, Mint reported that brands were queuing up to woo India’s women cricketers now to endorse their merchandise. India’s comprehensive win over England in the final of the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup, and upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) are behind this trend.