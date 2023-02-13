Hyundai Motors India signs two more women cricketers as ambassadors
Hyundai said it recognises these women as rising sport stars and that they will be a catalyst in this women’s cricket calendar of 2023
Hyundai Motor India Ltd has signed on two more women cricketers -- Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh Thakur -- to its roster of brand ambassadors. Bhatia and Thakur will join Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×