Hyundai Motors India signs two more women cricketers as ambassadors

Tarun Garg, chief operating officer for the company said, “The company affiliates with our country’s sports spirit with a strong resolve to support the upcoming talent in the country. Athletes throughout the world are empowered by conviction and determination and they put in years of arduous training to become the best contenders at a global level. Driven by the same spirit within our organization, we aim to provide the best experience to our customers with our world-class products and future mobility solutions. The campaign which launched in 2022, has been an expression to bring forward the authentic narratives of Indian women cricketers and highlight their drive for victory so as to foster the spirit of sportsmanship across the country.“