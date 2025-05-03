‘I am deeply sorry’: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada apologises after getting suspended for using recreational drugs

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is serving a suspension for using a banned recreational drug. The Premier fast bowler left for South Africa after featuring in the first two games for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. Rabada was bought for 10.75 crore in the mega auction by the IPL 2022 champions. In a statement released by the South African Cricketers’ Association on Saturday, Rabada has offered a heartfelt apology.

According to ESPNCricinfo, the incident happened during SA20 in which he represented MI Cape Town.

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in the statement.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations."

“I am serving a provisional suspension, and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing."

“I couldn’t have gone through this alone. I’d like to thank my agent, CSA, and Gujarat Titans for their support. I’d also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I’d like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.”

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft.”

Kagiso Rabada in Indian Premier League Kagiso Rabada made his IPL debut in 2017 with Delhi Capitals. In 50 matches, he took 76 wickets for Delhi Capitals. He also won the purple cap in 2020, the season in which Delhi Capitals played their first-ever IPL final.

Rabada joined Punjab Kings in 2022 and spent three years with them. He took 41 wickets in 30 matches for Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans bought Rabada in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians also bid for the South African.

