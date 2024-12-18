’I am just a phone call away...’, Ravichandran Ashwin’s parting speech to Indian teammates at Gabba: Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin took everyone by surprise when he announced his decision to retire from international cricket on Wednesday following India's draw against Australia in Brisbane. Sitting beside captain Rohit Sharma, Ashwin announced told media that December 18, 2024 will be his last in India colours. As wishes started to pour in, Ashwin had by then started his final preparation to bid adieu to his teammates and the rival team friends.

On his way back to the Indian dressing room one final time, Ashwin encountered Australian skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon who game him an autographed Australian jersey as a memento.

“I don't know how to go about this honestly. It is a very emotional moment for me,” Ashwin started as he addressed his Indian teammates for the one last time. “It feels just like 2011-12 when I toured here, my first Australian tour and I saw a transition. Rahul (Dravid) bhai left, Sachin (Tendulkar) paaji left. Trust me guys, everybody's time comes and today was truly my time,” continued the Indian ace spinner.

With emotions flowing inside, Ashwin stated that the international cricketer in him might have ended but the cricket nut in him will never end. "I have thoroughly enjoyed it. Built some great relationships and friendships over the last 4-5 years, notably.

"I will be taking a flight back home but will tune in to see how well you guys do in Melbourne. The international cricketer in me might have come to an end but the cricket nut in me will never come to an end. I will be looking forward to each one of your performances and all the very best," he added.

“For all you guys, if you need anything, I am just a call away.”

Ravichandran Ashwin's Test stats Statistically, Ashwin retired with 765 international wickets to his name out of which 537 have come in 106 Tests. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests behind legendary Anil Kumble (619). With his bat, Ashwin also scored 3505 runs inlcuding six hundreds.