‘I am not angry or sad’: Jitesh Sharma is grateful he was dropped from World Cup squad; check his emotional statement

Some say Team India have a problem that you should be proud of: its bench strength. During the T20 World Cup 2026, many experts said that India could have entered the tournament with three separate teams, all equally good enough.

But, that can’t happen. And, players like Jitesh Sharma have to wait for their turn. Sharma has spoken about missing the T20 World Cup squad. The wicketkeeper-batter has also revealed why it no longer matters to him.

Jitesh Sharma was dropped from the Indian team ahead of the tournament, a decision that initially left him heartbroken. But, what followed put everything into perspective.

His father, Mohan Sharma, fell ill shortly after and passed away on 1 February.

"When I got the news of my non-selection, I was a little bit disheartened. I am also a human. I can feel sad and bad," Jitesh told PTI.

But, he added that his sadness over cricket quickly faded when his father needed him.

"I was with him for seven days. Afterwards, I got to know that my dad needed me more than the World Cup. After that, I didn't have any sad feelings, any regret or anything for anyone or for myself. I am not angry or anything," he said.

Jitesh Sharma says he is ‘grateful’ that he got to spend his father's final seven days by his side. God gave him the opportunity to take care of him, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru player said.

He also shared that watching the World Cup from home on TV felt surreal. It was more nerve-wracking than actually playing.

New responsibility With his father gone, Jitesh has stepped into the role of the eldest son and family pillar.

"When you lose your dad, after a few days you get to know that you are now responsible for taking decisions in your family as the elder son," he said.

He admits he cannot afford to appear weak in front of his mother and brother, even when grief weighs heavily. He knows the sense of loss will stay with him for life. And, he has chosen to accept it.

"It hits after some time. I'm not coping with anything. I'm just accepting that my dad is not there anymore. There is a portion of my heart that is empty now. It will be empty till my death because of my dad," the 32-year-old added.

"If he were alive today, he would have told me to go and practise. ‘Don't worry about me’. So, I always bring this thing to my mind that, if I'm in sorrow or pain, what would he have told me? I think he would have suggested me to go and play the game. And, I'm very proud of it."

Jitesh Sharma then referred to his teammate, Rinku Singh, who had also lost his father during the T20 World Cup 2026.