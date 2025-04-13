’I am not ashamed…’ Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan hits back at social media trolls poking fun at his English

Pakistani batsman and ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has hit back at trolls on social media who make fun of his lack of English speaking prowess. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the opening game of the Pakistan Super League, Rizwan, who captains Multan Sultans, said: “I don’t care [about social media trolling]. I am proud of one thing and that is whatever I say, I say from my heart. I don’t know English.”

Advertisement

Rizwan has often been the butt of jokes on social media for his often quirky quotes in English. He has gone viral for his team pep talks and batting session at the nets due to his poor grasp of the language.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians star Corbin Bosch apologises to Pakistan Cricket Board. Know why

He’s become a bigger target for social media trolls ever since taking over Pakistan’s white-ball captaincy from Babar Azam. He has, however, has stated that memes and jokes on his English don’t bother him.

Advertisement

Education regret While defending himself, Rizwan did concede that he regretted not completing his education. “The only regret is that I did not get enough education but I am not even one percent ashamed that I can’t speak English despite being the captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

“The demand from me is cricket, not English. There is a regret that I did not complete my education, which is why I struggle in speaking English.

“Pakistan is not demanding English from me if that is the case, I will leave cricket to become a professor but I do not have that much time,” he added in the press conference.

Advertisement

PSL 10 The PSL began its 10th edition on April 11, and Rizwan’s Multan Sultans suffered a defeat in their opening fixture, against the Karachi Kings, despite the skipper scoring a century. Rizwan scored an unbeaten 105 of 63 balls as Multan Sultans posted a competitive 234/3 in their 20 overs.

Also Read | Pak Cricket Board blame Jay Shah-led ICC in statement about Champions Trophy

However, it wasn’t enough as Karachi Kings chased down the target with 4 balls to spare thanks to a century from Englishman James Vince.