’I am too small a person to talk about him’; RCB mentor Dinesh Karthik on Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik, the mentor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru showed his immense admiration for Virat Kohli's hunger and work ethic in a video released by the team's official X handle.

“Virat Kohli, What do you tell about him? I'm just lost for words purely because of the hunger that he has. Look, it's one thing to play IPL for 18 years. But it's a different thing to be consistent for 18 years. It just tells you a lot about the man. He is very determined," said Karthik about Kohli's longevity and commitment.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer, has the most centuries and fifty-plus scores in Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli's connection with the home fans “He knows that a lot of people turn up just to watch him bat,” said the RCB mentor about the relationship between the Bengaluru crowd and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli scored his first fifty of the season in Bengaluru in the fourth attempt. Kohli's 70 off 42 balls took RCB to a commanding position at the innings break. RCB's 205/5 could have been insufficient had the Rajasthan Royals batters held their nerve and scored 18 runs in the two overs. Josh Hazlewood's stunning 19th over tilted the match in favour of the home side.

Virat Kohli in IPL 2025 Virat Kohli is 2nd in the orange cap race with 392 runs from 9 innings, including 5 half centuries.