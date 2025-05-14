'I called my mother only after the official announcement': Ayush Mhatre opens up on joining Chennai Super Kings

Seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre and 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened together for India in the Under-19s Asia Cup in August 2024. They both scored 176 runs in five innings. Their paths diverged from that point. While Vaibhav Suryavanshi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore, Ayush Mhatre went unsold in the mega auction. Then their paths started to converge again. Suryavanshi got the chance to open after Captain Sanju Samson's injury. Ruturaj Gaikwad's season-ending injury paved the way for CSK to get Ayush Mhatre as a replacement signing.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the limelight on his debut with a first-ball six. In his third game, he became the youngest centurion and the fastest Indian centurion in the history of the league. Ayush Mhatre scored a superb 15-ball 32 on his debut and missed his century by just 6 runs in his fourth game of the season, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ayush Mhatre has one thing going in his favour. The team he represents is one of the most popular ones in the league, thanks to the charismatic MS Dhoni. He will be talked about a lot more than the players of similar calibre and stature.

Ayush Mhatre opens up In a video released by the official account of Chennai Super Kings, the youngster has shared his experience of joining CSK in the middle of the season.

“I was at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) camp in Rajkot. I got a call from AR Srikkanth (CSK's head talent scout), sir. Don't tell anyone; we are looking for you. It is not official yet. But we are telling you to be mentally ready. It will be made official in the evening. I was very excited, and I called my dad, who was very calm. I haven't told my mother yet. I called her only after the official announcement.” said the teenage sensation.

Ayush Mhatre in IPL 2025 Ayush Mhatre has scored 163 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 181.1. In an otherwise disappointing season, Mhatre is one of the few bright spots for Chennai Super Kings. It's a no-brainer that Mhatre will be retained ahead of IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 CSK are languishing at the bottom of the table with just three wins from 12 matches. CSK's remaining matches are against Rajasthan Royals (May 20, Delhi) and Gujarat Titans (May 25, Ahmedabad). CSK's final home game of the season has been moved from Chennai to Delhi in the revised schedule. CSK finished second from the bottom on two occasions, 2020 and 2022. The five-time champions will be looking to avoid the wooden spoon, and a win against Rajasthan Royals next Tuesday will be the first step.