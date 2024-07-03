‘I can’t explain': Suryakumar Yadav reacts to T20 World Cup final catch amid social media controversy
Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about the brilliant and match-turning catch he took in the final over of India vs South Africa final match last week.
India won the T20 World Cup for the first time in 17 years after a nail-biting final against South Africa last week. During the contest, a catch by Suryakumar Yadav off Proteas batsman David Miller in the final over of the match played a crucial role in turning the match in India's favour. While many on social media had commented that the catch was perhaps the best piece of fielding that they had seen, others had stirred up controversy by suggesting that Surya had touched the ball while making the catch.