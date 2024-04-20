‘I don’t like Ronaldo or Messi': Gautam Gambhir's hilarious take on binary questions
IPL 2024: During the KKR Knights Dugout Podcast, Gautam Gambhir spoke about how results matter to him as he knows that the fans of KKR want their team to win
India's former batter Gautam Gambhir is well-known for his witty remarks and he never shies away from sharing his honest opinion in the most brutal form. While speaking at the KKR Knights Dugout Podcast, Gautam Gambhir revealed about his problem with binary or yes-no questions as he doesn't understand how to respond to them.