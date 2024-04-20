India's former batter Gautam Gambhir is well-known for his witty remarks and he never shies away from sharing his honest opinion in the most brutal form. While speaking at the KKR Knights Dugout Podcast, Gautam Gambhir revealed about his problem with binary or yes-no questions as he doesn't understand how to respond to them.

"I don't like both Ronaldo and Messi, If I like Rashford I like Rashford. They should have asked me, Messi or Ronaldo, who's a better player? then I could have answered. But if someone asks me who is my favorite player, Messi or Ronaldo? If I don't like both, what should I answer? I will tell my Favourite player, right?," the KKR mentor said during the podcast.

During the KKR Knights Dugout Podcast, Gautam Gambhir spoke about how results matter to him as he knows that the fans of KKR want their team to win. “I say it very openly that results do matter to me. I don't believe in this word called 'Process' & 'Do the process right, results will take care of their own'. For me, results matter, because people come to watch KKR win," the former batter said.

Gautam Gambhir expressed his gratitude towards the fans of Kolkata Knight Riders and called them the most loyal fans of IPL. “I genuinely and from the bottom of my heart feel that KKR has the most loyal fan base in the entire country the reason is because see the history of KKR, the fans have gone through a lot in the first 3 years, and then the way they stuck with the team in their thick and thin shows that the kind of passion they have," he said.

Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli's viral video

Ahead of the KKR vs RCB match on Sunday, Gautam Gambhir was seen having an animated conversation with Virat Kohli. The video of their interaction is doing rounds on social media with fans expressing intrigue over the end of their reported rivalry. In the history of IPL, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir had multiple heated exchanges, but the buzz around it ended in IPL 2024 when both players hugged each other and were talking after the first KKR vs RCB game.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!