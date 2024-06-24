‘I don’t try to take wickets': Hardik Pandya reveals the secret to his all-round performance in T20 World Cup 2024
Hardik Pandya interacted with ICC in a video discussing his bowling performance for the team and its impact on his confidence and contribution to the team.
India have performed remarkably well in this T20 World Cup, defeating all the teams they have faced so far and are now on the cusp of securing a semi-final berth. One major positive for the team in the tournament so far has been the performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has not ony won matches for the team with the bat but also immensely contributed with the ball.