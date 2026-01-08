‘I don't like this India-Pakistan beef’: West Indies' IPL star adds fresh fire to IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 trophy row

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder added fresh fire to the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 controversy, stating “it's too much”. Any Indo-Pak rivalry in sport comes up with emotion and history. But what happened in Dubai last year went beyond 22 yards, with the off-field drama grabbing all the spotlight than India's dominance at the continental showpiece.

It all started with India's no-handshake policy with their Pakistani counterparts in the Asia Cup, which came as a protest against the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, that killed 26 innocent lives and the border tensions that followed.

To add more to that, India's refusal to receive the Asia Cup Trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi added a fresh layer to the controversy. Besides being the ACC chairman, Naqvi is also the chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and an interior minister in Pakistan.

Since then, the Asia Cup trophy is still with Naqvi, who has time and again reiterated that the Indian cricket board should come and receive the trophy from the ACC headquarters in Dubai. Speaking on Willow by Cricbuzz podcast, Holder was asked about a recent incident that changed his mind. He was candid on his view.

“I don’t like the India–Pakistan beef. It goes way beyond the cricket field. It's sad because they are the two powerhouses in world cricket. I saw India win the Asia Cup and they didn’t go to accept the trophy. It’s just too much, man,” said the burly West Indian.

"These things shouldn't be in our game, especially if we are ambassadors for the world. If you are talking about world peace, if you want to make this world a better place, that's what you not want to see from your idols and inspirers. If you are inspiring a generation, we have got to find a way to come together," added Holder.