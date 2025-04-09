’I dont think there was ever a lack of intent’: Robin Uthappa on Dhonis innings against PBKS

New Delhi [India] April 9 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa shared his insights on MS Dhoni's innings against Punjab Kings (PBKS), suggesting that he is still actively involved in CSK's plans, even though he may not be playing as much.

Advertisement

While speaking on Jio Hotstar, Uthappa said that Dhoni is passing on the responsibility to younger players, preparing them for the future and ensuring CSK remains a competitive team. While Uthappa acknowledged that Dhoni's batting skills are still valuable, he believed that the team focuses on building a strong foundation for future success.

"I don't think there was ever a lack of intent from MS Dhoni. Even outside the TATA IPL, I believe he has passed on responsibility to others and given them a clear understanding of what to expect in the coming years as CSK rebuilds into a championship-contending side. That transition is happening, and while we would love to see MS bat the way he is right now, perhaps a little higher up the order, I don't think the problem lies at the end." Jio Star expert Robin Uthappa said while speaking on Match Centre Live on JioHotstar.

Advertisement

Opener Priyansh Arya's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century helped hosts Punjab Kings (PBKS) score 219 runs and set up victory over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who lost the encounter by 18 runs.

MS Dhoni walked to the crease at No. 5 with 25 balls remaining in the chase and 69 runs still required. Dhoni once again faced the challenge of rescuing a nearly impossible scenario. The 43-year-old seemed to rewind time with an explosive 27 off merely 12 balls, hitting three sixes and a four.

He got out on the first ball of the 20th over, hitting down the leg full toss straight to Chahal. CSK has lost four out of five matches in the ongoing IPL so far. They have not batted first in any of these matches.

Advertisement

After the Chepauk innings by Dhoni, in which he played an average knock of 30 in 26 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC), with just a four and six, not firing in death overs like he would have expected to, this inning was much more intentful by him.