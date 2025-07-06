'I feel privileged to be here and witness that innings': Varun Aaron hails Shubman Gills historic century in Edgbaston test

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Varun Aaron praised Indian test skipper Shubman Gill's historic century in the second innings of the 2nd test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

At a venue where India is yet to register its maiden Test win, Gill led from the front following his memorable 269(387) in the first innings and then topped it up with a flamboyant 161(162) in his second turn to rescript the history books on the fourth day.

Speaking on 'Match Centre Live', JioHotstar expert Varun Aaron said, "I honestly feel privileged to be here and witness that innings. I can't recall him giving the English bowlers even a single chance. The way he shifted gears -- hitting sixes at will -- without slogging, just pure cricket shots, was something special. Today, he showed how complete a batter he is. It reminded me of the previous Indian number four -- almost a carbon copy of that genius. I don't think he could've dreamed of a better start to his first two Tests on this tour. Sure, he'd have liked to win at Headingley, but now he's hopefully set up a fantastic victory here tomorrow."

With a whopping 430 runs across both innings, Gill has the second-highest aggregate of runs in a single Test, behind England's Graham Gooch, who had an output of 456 runs after scoring 333 and 123 against India at Lord's back in 1990.

Gill became the second batter to register 150-plus scores in both innings of a Test after Allan Border (150* & 153) against Pakistan in Lahore in 1980. Gill's outing is also the first instance of a 250-plus and 150-plus score in a Test by a batter.

The 25-year-old is only the second Indian, after Gavaskar, to hit a double century and a century in the same Test. He has outdone ex-skipper and legendary batter Virat (243 and 50) to have the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match.