'I had to take game till end': Rinku Singh on his match-winning knock against LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Following a superb batting performance against the Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders' dependable finisher Rinku Singh said his strategy was to remain composed after the early collapse, anchor the innings till the end, keep the scoreboard ticking with smart strike rotation, and punish every loose delivery to shape a match-winning knock.

KKR edged out LSG in a thrilling Super Over clash in IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Chasing a tense finish, LSG needed seven off the final ball when Mohammed Shami launched a six over long-off to force the game into a Super Over.

Earlier, Mohsin Khan's sensational five-wicket haul (5/23) rocked KKR's top order, but Rinku Singh's brilliant unbeaten 83 off 51 balls, featuring seven fours and five sixes, sparked a remarkable recovery. His late onslaught, including four consecutive sixes in the final over, lifted KKR to a competitive 155/7.

In reply, KKR's bowlers combined effectively to keep LSG under pressure throughout, only for Shami's dramatic last-ball strike to push the contest into a nail-biting Super Over. Rinku was also named Player of the match for his superb fifty.

"When I went into bat, four wickets had fallen, so I kept thinking about how I could go about, and I had to take the game till the end. Since we had lost four wickets, it was about keeping the scoreboard moving and putting the loose balls away," Rinku Singh said after the match.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised his side's resilience, highlighting how Rinku Singh's explosive finish after the 16th over shifted momentum in their favour. He commended the bowling unit for maintaining belief and executing plans, especially the spinners, noting that a single wicket at crucial moments helped turn the game.

Rahane also appreciated the contribution of Indian bowlers Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora, emphasising clarity in strategy, smart use of ground dimensions, and staying composed under pressure as key factors behind the win.