'I had to wait 20 games': Ajinkya Rahane recalls challenging two-year wait as 12th man before Test debut for India

Former India batter Ajinkya Rahane has reflected on one of the toughest periods of his international career, revealing that he spent nearly two years travelling with the Indian Test squad as the 12th man before finally earning his debut in the longest format.

Rahane, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last week, said the experience tested his patience but ultimately helped shape the mindset that allowed him to enjoy a long and successful Test career.

The Mumbai batter made his international debut in limited-overs cricket during India's tour of England in 2011, featuring in both ODIs and T20Is. However, he had to wait until 2013 to receive his first Test cap, making his debut against Australia in New Delhi after spending 20 matches on the sidelines.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane recalled that period as one of the biggest learning experiences of his career.

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Ajinkya Rahane recalls toughest phase of his career "The first two years, when I entered the team for the first time in 2011, I had to wait 20 games for my Test debut, and I was there as a 12th man for two years. That was a challenging phase, but I learnt a lot from it," Rahane said.

Rather than feeling frustrated by the delay, Rahane chose to focus on self-improvement rather than seek sympathy.

"I had two choices: either to gain sympathy or try to improve myself. There is nothing bad about being a 12th man or serving water or helping your teammates. I took it positively," he said.

The 38-year-old explained that constantly observing senior players and the team's environment became an education in itself.

"I would look at everything, and because of that, I could play for a long time. Observing helped my attitude and mindset. It would be easy to gain sympathy, but I never expected that," he added.

The approach paid off as Rahane went on to establish himself as one of India's most dependable middle-order batters, particularly in overseas conditions. Across 85 Test matches, he scored 5,077 runs at an average of 38.46, registering 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries.

Reflecting on the role of patience in his journey, Rahane admitted that it was not a quality he possessed naturally but one that developed over time through life experiences and cricket.

"It was there from before, but it also developed as I kept playing and gained experience. I will not say I had so much patience right from the start," he said.

Rahane pointed to his upbringing in Mumbai, saying daily local train journeys helped instil resilience and patience from an early age.

"When you travel in a local train in Mumbai, it is challenging. So somewhere, patience develops right from there," he said.

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He acknowledged that consistent performances in domestic cricket created expectations of an India call-up, but conversations with senior players changed his perspective.