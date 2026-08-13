‘I have a strong hunch’: R Ashwin hints at Eoin Morgan as new CSK head coach for IPL 2027

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that ex-England captain Eoin Morgan could replace Stephen Fleming as the head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2027.

Stephen Fleming parted ways with Chennai Super Kings following an 18-year association with the franchise, during which the Yellow Brigade won five IPL titles.

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He later took over as the head coach of England's men's Test team. Fleming's departure came in the aftermath of a disappointing IPL 2026 season for CSK, in which they finished eighth with just 12 points.

R Ashwin on chances of Morgan being CSK coach "I have a strong hunch. Eoin Morgan's name is strongly linked to the CSK head coach role, per my sources. I think a decision will be made in the next week," Ashwin opined during a show on his YouTube channel.

As a captain, Eoin Morgan led England to their maiden ODI World Cup title in 2019, and also led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL final in 2021, where they lost to CSK.

However, Morgan has not coached any team at either the international or franchise level. Since retiring from professional cricket in 2023, the 39-year-old has worked as a commentator.

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Ashwin feels that his former CSK teammate MS Dhoni's leadership could be pivotal as the franchise undergoes a challenging transition. Dhoni stepped down as the captain of CSK after guiding them to their fifth title in 2023, passing the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the Jharkhand cricketer remains an integral part of the CSK setup.

“I have a strong hunch that under Dhoni's leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together… Personally, that route is the correct one. I still think so. Because the appointment will be a touch late.

“Because the mega auction is only one year away. … My strongest hunch is that under MS Dhoni's leadership, like the shoots of a banyan tree, the others will work together. That's my strongest hunch for at least the next year,” Ashwin explained.

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Ashwin also said that with several trade window rumours linking to the Chennai Super Kings, the appointment of a head coach is of utmost importance.

“It must be remembered that the trade window is ongoing. And CSK are still without a coach.

"This makes discussing trade deals very hard. While there are rumours about a Hardik Pandya trade for Khaleel Ahmed and Shivam Dube, the incoming coach might feel he could extract the best out of Khaleel or Dube. Let’s not forget that Dube has played in beast mode for CSK two to three years back,” the 39-year-old added.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.