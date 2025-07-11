I have learned to handle pressure from MS Dhoni sir: Deepti Sharma

Birmingham, Jul 11 (PTI) Seasoned India Women all-rounder Deepti Sharma says she has learned to stay unruffled in the most difficult of circumstances by religiously watching video clips of MS Dhoni, one of the best in the business when it came to handling pressure.

The 27-year-old Deepti recently joined the legendary Jhulan Goswami in the coveted 300-wicket club in international cricket, and while she has sizzled with her off-spin bowling and lower-order batting, what sets her apart is her ability to deliver under pressure.

"I have learnt to handle pressure from MS Dhoni sir. I used to be glued to the TV whenever there was a match featuring him and watch them," Deepti told BCCI TV on Friday.

"It never seemed like he (Dhoni) was under pressure at any moment, he would calmly handle the situation and finish the game at last. That is exactly what I have also developed in my game," she added.

Deepti has been one of the team's most consistent performers over the past few years and is often called upon to get a breakthrough with the ball or bail the team out of a tricky situation with the bat.

"I keep things simple, for example in every match when I get the chance to bowl, be it in the powerplay or slog overs, I handle that task very calmly.

"I love challenges, and whenever a tough situation arises, the team management feels that we have Deepti in our ranks and she can get the job done."

Deepti's wicket of Alice Capsey in the 4th T20 International against England brought up her 300th international wicket across formats.

"Obviously feeling great, and it's a very proud moment for me as well as my family. The team has also praised me a lot for this achievement.

"When I started playing cricket, I did not think on these lines. The only goal was to find a way to play for India. Practice accordingly, with hard work and dedication.

"I was not thinking about records etc. It was never in the back of my mind but it feels good when we reach a milestone."

She added, "When I picked my first wicket, I mean I got two wickets in that match, I was feeling very good about it, my maiden wickets. I have had some good memories, right from my first wickets, including the encouragement and high fives from my teammates."

Deepti made her international debut for India's Women's team in an ODI against South Africa in November 2014, and she was just 17 at the time.

"I have not set any targets, like I want to take these many wickets or score these many runs.

"What matters to me is in how many matches can I contribute to the team as an all-rounder and help them win matches. How much impact can I make and how can I take the team out of difficult situations... that is more important to me, and not milestones."

Regarding joining former fast bowler Jhulan (355 wickets) in the 300 club, Deepti said, "The first Indian woman to 300 wickets is a legend who has taught me a lot. When I made my debut, she encouraged me, cheered me a lot in the field of play as well as off it. Joining her in the 300 club is a moment of great satisfaction for me."

"I dedicated this milestone to my family, because they made a lot of sacrifices from the time I started playing to this day," she signed off.

Deepti has 20 wickets in 5 Women's Tests at 18.10 with one five-for under her belt. In 106 WODIs, she has picked 135 wickets at 27.28 with three five-wicket hauls, while in 128 WT20Is, she has taken 145 wickets at an average of just over 18.