‘I just wanna go home’: Daren Sammy frustrated as West Indies unable to return home amid US-Iran conflict

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy shared a frustrating message on social media on Thursday amid the ongoing conflict between the USA and Iran that has disrupted travel plans for people living in Asia.

West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament following a five-wicket loss to India in their make-or-break Super 8 clash against India in Kolkata. "I just wanna go home," Daren Sammy wrote on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter.

West Indies team stranded in Kolkata The West Indies team have been stranded in Kolkata, and the rising political conflict in the Middle East has led to airspace shutdowns and airport closures, including the Dubai International Airport. However, limited flights have resumed their operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

Soon after his post on X, Sammy shared another post on the same platform demanding an update on their travel plans. "At least an update, tell us something. Today tmw, next week. It’s been 5 days," he said.

The crisis has affected several sporting events, with quite a few sporting competitions across the globe being postponed.

West Indies, though, are not the only team to have been affected. Zimbabwe, who were also knocked out in the Super 8 stage, were unable to travel back home. However, the Zimbabwe cricket team members found a way back home with the help of ICC, which made alternate travel arrangements.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 are on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions.

"Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches. The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon. Further updates will be issued if necessary," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

Both West Indies and Zimbabwe were placed in Group 1 for the Super 8 stage, but were unable to qualify for the semi-finals. West Indies finished in third place with two points from three matches, whereas Zimbabwe failed to win a single match in the Super 8 stage. Zimbabwe had entered the Super 8 stage with victories over Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage.

New Zealand thumped South Africa by nine wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday. India will take on England in the second semi-final on Thursday in Mumbai.