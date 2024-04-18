'I know what it takes to be successful in IPL: Rohit Sharma ahead of PBKS vs MI 2024 match
PBKS vs MI 2024 IPL: While speaking at the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Rohit Sharma said that he knows how IPL works and how to succeed in the tournament
PBKS vs MI 2024: Rohit Sharma has been one of the most successful captain in Indian Premier League (IPL), as the batter led Mumbai Indians to five championships. That's why his replacement with Hardik Pandya attracted so much ire from the fans, while Rohit Sharma didn't reacted to the development much. While speaking at the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Rohit Sharma said that he knows how IPL works and how to succeed in the tournament.