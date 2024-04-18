PBKS vs MI 2024: Rohit Sharma has been one of the most successful captain in Indian Premier League (IPL), as the batter led Mumbai Indians to five championships. That's why his replacement with Hardik Pandya attracted so much ire from the fans, while Rohit Sharma didn't reacted to the development much. While speaking at the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Rohit Sharma said that he knows how IPL works and how to succeed in the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPL 2024 PBKS vs MI: Sam Curran to continue as Punjab skipper "The captain for the last 10 years was stagnant. The coaches have changed but the captain has been the same. I actually went in with some sort of thought process... The new people who come in (to the squad), I wanted to get them to (follow) my thought process because I know how IPL works and what it takes to be a successful team. It takes time to take everyone on board and make them do something which they are not used to," Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma also responded on questions around the lackluster start by Mumbai Indians (MI), as the franchise is placed on the ninth position on the IPL 2024 points table. "All these years, this has been the story of Mumbai Indians, where we start slow and then things start to change...," Rohit Sharma added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Not a one person’s job' While speaking on the importance of the support required from the whole unit, Rohit Sharma said that it is crucial for coaches and support staff to understand the team's mindset. “I wanted to get them on board with my thought process. I obviously heard them, what they wanted to do. Then we find a balance between a captain and a player and we come to a conclusion," he said.

"When I took over and then until last year when I was captain... We all understand it's not one person's job. I need the backing of my support staff to make sure that we align with the same thought process. Right from Ponting to Jayawardene to now Mark Boucher, they've all been very supportive," Rohit Sharma added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!