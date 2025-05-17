‘I know who to call for tickets’ - Rahul Dravid gives hilarious message to Rohit Sharma for Wankhede stand honour; Watch

Rohit Sharma has officially been immortalised at the iconic Wankhede stadium after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled a stand in his honour.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Mumbai Indians veteran and former India head coach Rahul Dravid joins the list.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt video after Wankhede tribute

In a video posted by the Indian Premier League franchise, Dravid, who is at the helm of Rajasthan Royals, paid tribute to the ‘Hitman’ and added a dose of humour in his message.

‘I know who to call for tickets’ "Hey Rohit. Guess you hit so many sixes into those stands that they had to name one after you! But, congratulations. I’m sure as a young boy going into the iconic Wankhede Stadium — truly one of the great stadiums in the world — I’m sure you would have loved to have played there, I’m sure you would have wanted to have some great performances there, which you have done.

"I’m not sure you dreamt about having a stand named after you, but that it has come to that and that you have one named after you, it’s a just reward for your contribution to both Mumbai and Indian cricket.""It’s truly well deserved — congratulations!

"I hope it was a great day with family and friends. Looking forward to seeing a lot more sixes into the Rohit Sharma Stand in all the games that you play.

"And when I’m short on tickets in Mumbai — now that you have a stand — I know who to contact,” Dravid said.

MI vs DC IPL 2025 The five time IPL champions will welcome Delhi Capitals to the Wankhede stadium on May 21, Wednesday, as the two teams continue their march towards a playoff spot.

MI are fourth in the IPL standings with 14 points from their 12 matches while DC are a spot below them with 13 points from 11 matches.