'I like to finish games': Tilak Varma after Player-of-the-Match show against PBKS

"To be honest, I do like to finish games, but having played the WC and some international games, I've come to know how to finish the games. We didn't expect the wicket to be like this; the ball was slow and low, and it wasn't easy to play shots. We saw how PBKS struggled in the first 15 overs, but then Azamatullah and Vishnu Vinod took them to a good score. I thought I would take the game deep. I spoke to the coach at the second break; I just needed one big over and I could finish the game. Will's innings helped finish the game. I just told him to hold shape and hold the shape. Just wait for the slower one, the altitude here helps the ball fly, and you don't need to blindly slog. I just told him to maintain his shape and watch out for the slower ones," Varma said after the match.