‘I miss RCB a lot’: Yash Dayal breaks silence on IPL 2026 absence from RCB amid serious allegations

Pacer Yash Dayal has spoken about his absence from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad during the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Ahead of the tournament, Dayal was ruled out due to what the franchise described as a “personal situation”. At the time, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat had confirmed that the pacer would continue to remain under contract with the franchise.

Yash Dayal is currently facing legal proceedings in two separate cases.

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An FIR filed in Ghaziabad in 2025 accused the 28-year-old of sexual exploitation under the alleged false promise of marriage. Another case registered in Jaipur includes allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The matters remain under investigation.

‘I miss RCB a lot’: Yash Dayal Speaking on the Talk with Manvendra podcast, Dayal said he continues to follow the team closely during the season.

"Obviously, if you are sitting outside. When I watch them on television, sometimes I just get up. But then it is my team, and they haven't removed me. They kept me on the retain list and didn't get me a replacement.

“They probably think that I am an important part. The other thing is that my opting out of this season wasn't my personal decision. The statement could be controversial, but the decision is always made by the authority.”

“I don't know what the reason was behind RCB's decision. I miss them a lot. I don't know if the team misses me, the fans will say that,” the Uttar Pradesh cricketer said.

Dayal added that he is still in regular touch with the RCB team management, including mentor Dinesh Karthik.

"I have been in conversations with the management. I have spoken to the director, the coach, and Dinesh Karthik. We communicate in intervals, and the connection hasn't broken. There is no communication gap. Everything is clear and sorted," explained the pacer.

Yash Dayal was part of the RCB squad that won their maiden IPL title in 2025. He played 15 matches and took 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.59. Overall, Dayal, who has also played for the Gujarat Titans (GT), has taken 41 wickets from 43 matches at an economy rate of 9.57.

Dayal made his IPL debut with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and went on to play for them in 2022 and 2023. RCB then acquired him for ₹5 crore at the IPL 2024 auction and retained him for the same price ahead of IPL 2025.

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