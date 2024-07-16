‘I never hugged him’: Amit Mishra breaks silence on ‘constitution’ related feud with Irfan Pathan

Amit Mishra reflects on his public disagreement with Irfan Pathan in 2022, highlighting the significance of respecting the Indian constitution. Despite facing criticism, Mishra reaffirms his stance and emphasizes the need to follow the country's rules and regulations.

Livemint
Updated16 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST
India's Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing South Africa's AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India’s Amit Mishra celebrates after dismissing South Africa’s AB de Villiers (not pictured) during the second day of their first cricket test match, in Mohali, India, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Former Indian cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants spinner Amit Mishra has opened up about his infamous spat with Irfan Pathan during a recent interaction. Mishra stated that he received a lot of flak for his comments on Irfan in 2022, but he made the statement from the heart and continues to stand by it.

 

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka: Probable squad, full schedule and all you need to know

What happened between Irfan Pathan and Amit Mishra:

Back in 2022, Irfan Pathan wrote a post on X (then Twitter), taking an apparent jibe at the communal violence in some parts of the country where he wrote, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth. BUT………”

In reply, Mishra had stated that India indeed had the potential to be the greatest country in the world if some people realized that the constitution is the first book to be followed.

Also Read | ’If Virat Kohli could bowl...’: Irfan Pathan points out India’s ’handicap’

He wrote, “My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.”

Pathan further hit back at his former teammate and urged him to re-read the constitution, "Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read..."

Amit Mishra opens up about Irfan Pathan controversy:

In a recent episode of the Shubhankar Mishra podcast, Amit Mishra stuck by his comments stating, "It was the first book to be followed. Yes, that's right. Although I received a lot of abuses, I also received a lot of love, much more than those abuses… But I spoke from the heart. If you follow the rules in ten other countries you visit, why not in India? India is also a country with rules and regulations; follow them. What's the problem? If you have a problem, leave,"

Mishra also stated that he now keeps his distance from Pathan and only goes as far as shaking hands with him, never hugging him.

Also Read | Trouble for Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and 2 other ex-cricketers

"I used to shake hands with him. I never hugged him. I maintain my distance. I keep relationships as they are. I love my close friends. The ones who are commercial, are commercial. The close ones are close," Mishra stated

 

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:16 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST
HomeSportscricket news‘I never hugged him’: Amit Mishra breaks silence on ‘constitution’ related feud with Irfan Pathan

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.000.00
    Chennai
    73,827.000.00
    Delhi
    73,972.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Sports

    More From Popular in Sports
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue