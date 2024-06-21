‘I started chewing my gum even harder when Kohli…’: Suryakumar Yadav after India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup game
Suryakumar Yadav shared how he got nervous after Virat Kohli was bowled out in India's match against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2024
In a crucial T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma commended Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya for their ‘critical’ partnership that steered India through a tough situation. The duo added 60 runs off 37 balls after Shivam Dube's dismissal left India struggling at 90 for 4 in the 11th over. The partnership proved instrumental in India's 47-run victory to kickstart their Super Eight campaign at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.