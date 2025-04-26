‘I started eating parathas because of that...’; Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill reveals Hrithik Roshan connection

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has had a great season so far in the Indian Premier League, personally with the bat as well as being the captain of the table-topping team.

However, his latest claim to fame isn’t on the cricket field but on the glamorous pages of The Hollywood Reporter India.

The swashbuckling superstar openened up about everything from favourite films to food habits — revealing a side fans rarely see off the pitch.

From parathas to PlayStation: Gill’s cinematic quirks The right handed batter made a surprising confession about the origins of his love for parathas.

“Growing up, I was a big fan of Hrithik Roshan. I used to hate parathas as a kid, but I started eating them because Hrithik’s character in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai loved aloo parathas!” confessed Gill laughed, though he now opts for a gluten-free version to stay match-fit.

He confesses he doesn’t binge-watch when he escapes to the movies; he “immerses” himself. And when he’s not batting or training, his “entourage” of best friends keeps him sane — whether they’re battling on the PlayStation or dealing cards.

“I can do without everything… but if I’m not surrounded by my best friends, I start feeling depressed,” he tells the Hollywood Reporter India .

Chasing greatness on and off the field Gill’s cinematic inspirations are as intense as his cricket: “I’m a bit biased towards Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, and Cillian Murphy. I watched [Christopher Nolan’s] Dark Knight trilogy when I was a kid — anything they make, I have to watch.”

Yet his childhood wasn’t all blockbuster-style fun. By seven, he was already playing with under-14s and barely attended school.

“My attendance in school from the eighth to the tenth standard was 12 per cent,” he recalls.

Having already tasted glory by winning the 2025 ICC ODI Champions Trophy, he still dreams big and hopes to hoist more ICC titles with players he grew up idolising: “To do it with players like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai — it’s hard to describe that feeling. Sports is the only thing that crowns you as the best in the world.”

And his secret to staying grounded? “It’s all about doing your work, believing in the process… whatever happens, just let it happen.”

As of April 26, 2025, Gill has piled up 305 runs in eight IPL matches at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 153.27 for the table toppers.