Legendary Sachin Tendulkar recalled his conversation with the Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's debut, back in 2004 against Bangladesh. Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket in 2020, called time on his playing career, after the 45-year-old was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2027 auction next month.

The writing was on the wall for the five-time IPL-winning captain with CSK, whose participation as a player had reduced over the years due to recurring injuries. He did not play a single game in the 2026 edition due to a calf strain. Dhoni was eventually appointed as the mentor of CSK.

The two-time former Indian World Cup-winning captain was CSK's second-highest scorer with 5,314 runs, and most-capped player with 272 appearances. Dhoni also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 when CSK were banned from the IPL following the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Dhoni was succeeded by Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain in 2024.

Talking to X, Tendulkar recalled his first impression on Dhoni. “I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have,” Tendulkar wrote.

"It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more.

You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!" concluded Tendulkar.

Both Tendulkar and Dhoni have played for India together for nearly a decade. Tendulkar was a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup under the leadership of Dhoni. Tendulkar's farewell match for India also came under Dhoni in 2013 in a Test against West Indies.

Later, duo faced each other in IPL. While Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians, Jharkhand's Dhoni made Chennai his second home.

MS Dhoni's own type of farewell While there was no comments from Dhoni in CSK's statement, he did it in his own style on Instagram. “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” Dhoni wrote in a post on Instagram, which had a collage of pictures from his India and CSK days.

Meanwhile, in a video posted by CSK, franchise owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that Dhoni dropped the retirement bombshell when they were discussing player retention plans ahead of the auction next month.

"When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in this upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases," said Rupa. "We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking.