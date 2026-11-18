Legendary Sachin Tendulkar recalled his conversation with the Indian captain Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni's debut, back in 2004 against Bangladesh. Dhoni, who had retired from international cricket in 2020, called time on his playing career, after the 45-year-old was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2027 auction next month.

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The writing was on the wall for the five-time IPL-winning captain with CSK, whose participation as a player had reduced over the years due to recurring injuries. He did not play a single game in the 2026 edition due to a calf strain. Dhoni was eventually appointed as the mentor of CSK.

The two-time former Indian World Cup-winning captain was CSK's second-highest scorer with 5,314 runs, and most-capped player with 272 appearances. Dhoni also played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 when CSK were banned from the IPL following the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. Dhoni was succeeded by Ruturaj Gaikwad as CSK captain in 2024.

Talking to X, Tendulkar recalled his first impression on Dhoni. “I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have,” Tendulkar wrote.

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"It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more.

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You've given Indian cricket your very best, and it's been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!" concluded Tendulkar.

Both Tendulkar and Dhoni have played for India together for nearly a decade. Tendulkar was a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 ODI World Cup under the leadership of Dhoni. Tendulkar's farewell match for India also came under Dhoni in 2013 in a Test against West Indies.

Later, duo faced each other in IPL. While Tendulkar played for Mumbai Indians, Jharkhand's Dhoni made Chennai his second home.

MS Dhoni's own type of farewell While there was no comments from Dhoni in CSK's statement, he did it in his own style on Instagram. “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” Dhoni wrote in a post on Instagram, which had a collage of pictures from his India and CSK days.

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Meanwhile, in a video posted by CSK, franchise owner Rupa Gurunath revealed that Dhoni dropped the retirement bombshell when they were discussing player retention plans ahead of the auction next month.

"When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in this upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases," said Rupa. "We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking.

“A lot of discussions went on and at the end of the call, Kasi (CEO) was just reading the list of releases and very quietly MS said, ‘maybe you should add my name in’,” she added. Rupa also said that it was a very difficult day for her. "I don't think you can ever be prepared for something like this. MS Dhoni is the kind of person that if he cannot give his 200 per cent to the team, he will not play," she added.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in