'I try to enjoy every game' Arshdeep Singh after India defeat New Zealand in 1st T20I

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): After Team India registered a comfortable win over New Zealand in the first T20I, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh said he tries to enjoy every game, as there are some things that are not in his hands.

During the post-match press conference, Arshdeep was asked whether assurance been given to him on getting a consistent stretch of games in the World Cup. The left-arm pacer replied that he tries to give his best every time the team gives him a chance.

"I try to be ready all the time. Whenever the team gives me a chance, I try to be ready and give my best. Few things are not in my hands, and I try to enjoy every game," Arshdeep said.

When asked about the bowling attack for the upcoming ICC tournament, Arshdeep replied, "No, the team has already been announced. This is the bowling attack for the World Cup."

On Abhishek Sharma's brilliant batting performance, Arshdeep said, "Abhishek has been dominating, it's great to watch, and I hope he continues to play well in the remaining of the four T20I matches against New Zealand."

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, opener Abhishek's fantastic half-century and valuable contributions from Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and captain Suryakumar Yadav helped India to post 238/7 runs in 20 overs against New Zealand. Team India also registered their record-extending 44th 200-plus score in Men's T20I cricket.

Suryakumar made 32 off 22 deliveries, including four boundaries and one six. Abhishek top-scored with 84 runs (35 balls, five fours and eight sixes). Hardik Pandya scored 25 runs off 16 deliveries, including three fours and one six.

Towards the end, Rinku slammed an unbeaten 44 off 20 deliveries, including four boundaries and three sixes as India made 238/7 in 20 overs. With the ball, speedster Jacob Duffy (2/27) had good figures for New Zealand.

Chasing a massive target of 239 runs, a fighting half-century by Glenn Phillips went in vain as New Zealand suffered a 48-run defeat against Team India in the high-scoring match.

Axar Patel took the massive wicket of Phillips during the third ball of the 14th over. The right-handed batter played a fantastic knock of 78 runs off 40 deliveries, including four boundaries and six towering sixes.

Daryl Mitchell (28 off 18 balls, including four boundaries) and Mitchell Santner (20* off 13 balls with two fours) tried hard, but New Zealand made 190/7 runs in 20 overs and lost the high-scoring contest by 48 runs.