'I try to pay as much attention to the process': Yash Dayal on his mindset and nervousness before a match

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) left-arm seamer Yash Dayal opened up on his mindset and nervousness before a game.

Dayal continued his rise as one of RCB's most reliable bowlers, defending 15 runs in the final overs against Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, giving the Men in Yellow the Deja Vu of last season and helping the Red and Gold side complete a first-time double against CSK.

This season till yet, Dayal has taken 10 wickets at an average of 34.60, with best figures of 2/18 and economy rate of 9.61.

"My process is that I try to control my nerves pre-match, and rather than worrying, I try not to think about the things that are not in my control. And the second thing is, after what happened in 2023, I try to pay as much attention to the process as possible and not on the batsman. I try to focus on execution," Yash Dayal said in the pre-match press conference.

The Rajat Patidar-led side will next play against the Lucknow-based franchise at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday

The RCB side are currently placed at the second position with eight wins and three losses, giving them 16 points. On the other hand, LSG find themselves in seventh place with 10 points from 11 matches, having secured five wins and suffered six losses so far.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni