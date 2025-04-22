’I used to drink maybe...’; MS Dhoni addresses ‘most ridiculous rumour’ amid CSK’s struggling IPL 2025 campaign

Chennai Super Kings’ campaign in the Indian Premier League this year has been anything but good.

With just 2 wins from 8 matches so far in IPL 2025, the 5-time champions are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just 4 points and an abysmal net run rate of -1.392.

And with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni bearing the brunt of much of the criticism, it’s only natural that many rumours will fly concerning the 43-year-old legendary wicketkeeper and the franchise.

CSK’s captain finally had enough and decided to address a long-standing rumour the former India captain has had to carry with him in silence.

‘Definitely not’ At a promotional event prior to the 9-wicket loss against the Mumbai Indians, Dhoni was asked what was the most ridiculous rumours he has ever heard about himself.

He quickly replied, "I drink five litres of milk a day." He shook his head in the negative, while trying to contain his laughter, when the anchor tried to reconfirm the rumour is true.

So, how much milk did the CSK skipper drink? Dhoni said: “I used to drink maybe 1 litre of milk, spread throughout the day.”

CSK shared a clip of the interaction on their social media handles with the caption, “Finishing off the rumour in style!” See here:

CSK IPL 2025 It has been a very disappointing season for the Chennai franchise as they have failed to hit their usual heights the team is known for.

While it is mathematically possible to qualify for the playoffs - 14 points is the magic number and CSK can reach 16 if all goes to plan - their form suggests that the rest of the season is but a mere writeoff.

CSK next welcomes the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the MA Chidambaram stadium on Friday in a battle between two sides that currently occupy the bottom two positions.