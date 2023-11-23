'I want to see Rohit Sharma as captain..': Gautam Gambhir after reports of him shunning cricket's shortest format
According to Gambhir, both Rohit and Virat Kohli should be picked for the T20 World Cup. He also added that if they are picked then Rohit should be the captain and not Hardik Pandya.
With reports appearing that Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play T20 Internationals anymore shortly, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said he would like to see both Rohit and Virat Kohli play the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America in June 2024.