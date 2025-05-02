'I was guilty of trying to do too much': Rickelton reflects on turnaround after MIs 100-run thrashing of RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their red-hot form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a commanding 100-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), powered by a blistering knock from Ryan Rickelton and a clinical bowling performance led by Trent Boult and Karn Sharma. The win marked MI's sixth on the trot and seventh overall, reinforcing their momentum as serious title contenders.

After being put in to bat, MI posted a mammoth 217/2, thanks largely to a fluent 61 off 38 balls from Rickelton, laced with seven fours and three sixes. His opening partnership of 116 with Rohit Sharma laid the perfect foundation for the middle order to explode in the death overs.

Reflecting on his performance, Rickelton said, "Awesome. I have family here as well, come up this week. Really good week. It was a bit of a slow start. We're clicking nicely as a partnership together. With the weather looming around, we were unsure. That's probably the thing about the IPL (adapting to the conditions). I was guilty in the first quarter of the tournament of trying to do too much. We have such a think tank, senior players, and management group."

His measured and mature innings earned him the Player of the Match award, highlighting the South African's growing influence in MI's batting unit.

Rajasthan Royals, in reply, crumbled under pressure and were bundled out for just 117. The MI bowlers were relentless from the start.

Boult and Karn Sharma claimed three wickets apiece to dismantle the Royals' batting lineup.