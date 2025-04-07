‘I was literally crying in the first practice session!’ Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer makes candid confession

Punjab Kings have started the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in solid fashion. They romped to consecutive wins in their first two matches but despite a disappointing loss at Rajasthan Royals, they sit fourth on the IPL table four points from three games.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led from the front with the bat, scoring 159 runs in three matches at an eye watering strike rate of 206 and has been instrumental in giving a great foundation to PBKS’s innings from the number 3 spot.

As he prepares to lead the home side against Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for Tuesday (April 8), Iyer made a candid confession to the PBKS’s social media team. When asked when was the last time the stylish batsman shed tears, he said: “Last time I cried was during the Champions Trophy. During the first practice session, I was literally crying. Because I batted in the nets and I was hitting the ball well.

“I was so angry at myself that I started crying, which surprised me because I don’t cry easily. I cried because I had a good series against England (home white ball series prior to CT) so I expected to carry on the same flow in the Champions Trophy. But the wickets in UAE were different and it was an arduous task to adapt them.”

In high demand It’s safe to say the top order batsman has moved on from that personal disappointment in the UAE as he’s made a solid start to the season, repaying the faith shown in him by the franchise. Iyer was released by Kolkata Knight Riders despite a successful season in 2024, where he led the team to an emphatic title win.

The Punjab side, with Ricky Ponting at the helm as head coach, wasted no time in going after Iyer in the auction. And they pulled all stops to get his signature as they forked out ₹26.75 crore on him. In an interview with the Indian Express, Ponting said: “It was pretty clear with what we did at the auction by bringing Shreyas to this franchise, it was clear to me and the owners that we wanted the best possible Indian captain. We got our man. He’s been terrific around the group.”