’I will come back, I’m telling you’: Vinod Kambli vows for stronger return after accepting Kapil Dev and Co’s offer

Vinod Kambli health condition: Vinod Kambli has vowed for a stronger return after the former India cricketer, who is suffering from health issues caused by extreme alcoholism, accepted to go on a rehab for the 15th time, which will be aided by India's 1983 World Cup-winning team members. The former southpaw, who rose to prominence with legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has been grabbing the headlines recently since his video of clutching on his childhood friend's hand during a memorial honouring legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Prior to that, Kambli grabbed the limelight when a video of him unable to walk on Mumbai streets, grabbed netizen's attention. While everyone showed concern about Kambli's health, the cricketer himself came in front of the public and detailed about his current health condition and the financial struggles he is going through.

Speaking for the first time after his videos went viral, Kambli stated he is better now, giving credit to his wife for taking good care of him. “I am better now. My wife takes care of me a lot. She took me to three different hospitals and told me ‘You have to get fit’. Ajay Jadeja also came to visit me. It felt nice," Kambli told in an interview.

Advertisement

“I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted, he added.

Kambli first grabbed the limelight when he along with Tendulkar put on a record 664-run stand in a Harris Shield match in Mumbai in 1988. Thereafter, both rose to prominence, eventually playing for India in the nineties. While Tendulkar went on to become the greatest batter of all time, Kambli fell behind before getting addicted to alcohol.

With two Test double hundreds (against Zimbabwe and England) to his name, Kambli's early success was marred with controversies and off-field issues. Overall, Kambli played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs.

Advertisement

I don't fear anything: Vinod Kambli Ever since Kambli's videos went viral, 1983 World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev agreed to help the ailing cricketer if he agrees to go on a rehabilitation. Kambli accepted the offer whole-heartedly to go for the rehab for the 15th time if it helps him financially and health wise.