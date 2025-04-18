‘I will forever be grateful, something I can’t imagine’: Rohit Sharma on having a stand named after him at Wankhede

Getting a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium was something that Rohit Sharma 'never imagined', the India captain said on Friday. The five-time IPL-winning captain with Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma was honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for his services to the game over the past two decades.

The decision to honour Rohit with a stand named after him came during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the MCA on April 15. Not only Rohit, stands will also e dedicated to former India captain Ajit Wadekar and former MCA president Sharad Pawar.

Also Read | Do Mumbai Indians need to have a conversation about Rohit Sharma?

“It’s an unreal feeling to have a stand on my name and I will forever be grateful. You never know how long you would play, but to get these honours is something I cannot (could never) imagine,” said Rohit.